Pope reverses Benedict, reimposes restrictions on Latin Mass

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has cracked down on the celebration of the old Latin Mass on Friday by reversing one of Pope Benedict XVI’s signature decisions. Francis on Friday reimposed restrictions on celebrating the Latin Mass that Benedict had relaxed in 2007. He said he was doing so because Benedict’s reform had become a source of division in the Roman Catholic Church. Francis issued a new law requiring individual bishops to approve celebrations of the old Tridentine Mass. His move is a major challenge to traditionalist Catholics opposed to the Second Vatican Council, which allowed Mass to be celebrated in the vernacular. They immediately decried it as a devastating attack on the old liturgy.