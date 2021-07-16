Arizona governor declares emergency after Flagstaff floods

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Large swaths of Arizona have been inundated by flooding this week. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an emergency declaration Friday in Coconino County because of extensive flooding in Flagstaff. He says he will make up to $200,000 available for the response. The northern Arizona city experienced flooding for a third day Friday, which sent debris into city streets and forced them to close. At the Grand Canyon, officials identified a 29-year-old woman who was found in frigid water after a flash flood rushed through her rafting group’s camp Thursday. Rebecca Copeland of Ann Arbor was part of a group that planned a weeklong rafting trip on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.