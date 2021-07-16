Not rotten: Ex-Sex Pistol defends TV show in row with singer

LONDON (AP) — Former Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones has told a London court that he dislikes former bandmate John Lydon and hasn’t spoken to him since 2008. But Jones denied that a planned TV series about Sex Pistols would make the singer once known as Johnny Rotten look bad. Jones and drummer Peter Cook are suing Lydon at Britain’s High Court for the right to use the band’s music in the Disney-backed drama “Pistol,” which is based on a memoir by Jones. Lydon has slammed the show as “disrespectful” and is refusing to grant permission. But Jones said during Friday’s court hearing, “It isn’t our intention to make him look bad.”