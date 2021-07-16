NHL teams shuffle before Seattle Kraken expansion draft

Teams around the NHL spent the week shuffling their rosters to prepare for the upcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft. Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop, Buffalo forward Jeff Skinner and Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson are among the players waiving no movement-clauses to allow other players to be protected. Minnesota bought out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, Chicago traded Duncan Keith to Edmonton, Colorado traded Ryan Graves to New Jersey and Florida bought out Keith Yandle. The league’s other teams, except Vegas, must submit their protected lists by Saturday. The Kraken reveal their picks at the expansion draft Wednesday.