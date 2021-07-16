Gloomy conditions exit as we welcome sunshine and warmer temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As we part ways with cloudy and gloomy weather, the weekend will bring back sunny skies along with warmer temperatures.

More sunshine:

This weekend will bring back lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures as we continue to warm even after the weekend.

With most of the cloud cover pushing out of the area into the east this afternoon, a large area of high pressure sets in giving way to a clear night and sunny weekend.

We kick off the weekend with temperatures climbing over the 80 degree mark tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach into the lower 80's with mostly sunny skies.

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two across the Stateline, may even see a small thunderstorm. Most of us will stay dry but we cannot rule out the chance for a pop up shower.

Saturday evening looks to be pleasant, although the slight chance for isolated activity remains. Dew points are also looking to slightly drop calling for more comfortable conditions ahead of the weekend.

By Sunday, rain chances will diminish leaving a gorgeous end to the weekend. Still seeing sunny skies as we do set into a drier pattern. Starting Sunday, chances for rain stay away from the Stateline until the end of the next work week.

Warming up:

As temperatures only made it into the upper 70's today, the weekend will help them cross into the 80's.

Starting Saturday, temperatures are expected to reach into the lower 80's with slightly lower humidity levels. With the help of some sunshine, it will feel warmer yet pleasant with finally seeing sunny skies.

Heading into Sunday, temperatures will climb even more making their way into the middle 80's for most of us. We stay dry as we begin that drier pattern.

As temperatures climb into the 80's this weekend, they don't stop there.

Most of the same conditions will spill over into the next week. Lots of sunshine along with temperature still climbing into the upper 80's, flirting with the 90 degree mark by Tuesday. A majority of next week will feature temperatures within the upper 80's.