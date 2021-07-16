30th Annual Mopar Car Show and Swap returns to Belvidere this weekend

Get ready to rev up your engines!

The 30th Annual Mopar Car Show and Swap is back in Belvidere this weekend.

You'll see 250 to 300 cars packed inside the Boone county fairgrounds. After you check out the show, you can head to the swap meet. There will be cars for sale and special parts available for purchase.

"You never know if you're going to find something new or old, a project or a completed car whatever you're looking to spend your money on we'll have it this weekend," Car show organizer, Roger Schmeling said.

You can attend the car show July 17-18th. Gates open at 8-4 p.m.

Spectators pay $5 at the door.