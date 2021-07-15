Underdog soccer series ‘Ted Lasso’ finds itself the big dog

NEW YORK (AP) — The creators of the Apple TV+ comedy series “Ted Lasso” have gotten used to hearing lots of backhanded compliments. People will tell them they didn’t expect to enjoy the first season so much. Or that they were surprised the Jason Sudeikis-led show turned out so well. On the eve of the show’s second season, there’s no excuse to be surprised anymore: “Ted Lasso” got 20 Emmy nods Tuesday, including for best comedy, best comedy writing and with seven acting nominations. Says star Nick Mohammed of the new season: “I’m kind of excited, slightly nervous but in a kind of excited way.”