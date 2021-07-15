Stormy weather lingers this week, though severe storms exit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a few rounds of storms to take us through Wednesday, we may not be done with storms just yet. More scattered showers and storms fire up late overnight, and could persist on-and-off through sunrise. The sever weather threat has moved on. While these storms should be weaker, multiple heavy downpours over the same locations could produce flash flooding. If you see water in the roads in the morning, find a different route.

The scattered showers and storms may keep going the next two days. The good news: we likely avoid strong storms, and there will be some breaks in the action.

Spotty showers and storms are possible Thursday and Friday, but mainly south of I-88.

Spotty showers bubble up at times Thursday morning, then the activity slowly shifts south. By the afternoon, most of the shower and storm chances are near and south of the I-88 corridor. Strong to severe storms should stay south of I-80 during the day, but stay alert just in case.

Friday has a chance for storms, but are more likely in the morning. The weather should slowly dry up as the day goes along. Both Thursday and Friday stay in the 70's thanks to cooler air moving in, and clouds and showers keeping the sunshine away.

By the weekend, sunny weather takes back over, and keeps going into next week. The added sunshine boosts our temperatures back into the 80's. We may rise to near 90 degrees by the middle of next week. The dry weather may stick around all of the next week, so rain could be hard to come by after this active stretch. In fact, the next two weeks may feature near or below average rainfall, so the rest of the July may stay on the dry and quieter end.