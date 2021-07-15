Stateline health departments review the effectiveness of vaccine incentives.

Since the first day covid-19 vaccines were approved, health leaders like Winnebago County Public health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell were busy finding ways to get shots into peoples arms.

"We're really trying to look at what's meaningful to people," Martell said. "I think we'll have to continue to do the analysis on this."

Recently, both Illinois and Stateline health departments have leaned on incentivizing vaccines to get people on the fence about getting vaccinated to go ahead and get the shot.

"People's time and consideration of vaccination is an important subject and it's valuable," Martell said. "We wanted to give something of value to truly recognize that."

So far, Illinois kicked off a weekly vaccine lottery which will give away millions in prizes by August and local health departments gave out gift cards and amusement park passes. Dr. Martell says Winnebago County has seen circumstantial success so far.

"We noticed on our event for food truck Tuesday, we did incentives and the days we had incentives, our numbers were up from the day we did not have an incentive," Martell said.

However, Lee County Public Health Administrator Cathy Ferguson-Allen is more pessimistic, and doesn't think local giveaways will spur many additional vaccinations, but does think the statewide giveaways could yield some results.

"Especially the lottery, the statewide lottery, that's some significant money, so that would impact some people I think, but those who just are adamantly against it, I'm not sure that's going to sway them," Ferguson-Allen said.

No matter what the rallying call is, Dr. James Cole at SwedishAmerican believes a surge in vaccinations is needed to combat the surge in COVID cases and the Delta variant.

"We really do need this," Dr. Cole said. "The delta variant and Covid in general is surging back. it's up 100% in almost every single state of this United States."

Dr. Martell added the Winnebago County Health Department will continue brainstorming new incentives that will encourage more people to get vaccinated.