Stateline expert explains latest landscaping trends in the area

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While the Stateline may have gotten some rain this week, homeowners continue to deal with the challenges that come with maintaining a good lawn.

Crimson Valley Landscaping Owner Mike Sanders says with the drought conditions the area has seen in 2021, residents will want to water their yard more frequently. He says they may also want to look into contacting professionals to help maintain it.

Meanwhile, Sanders is also noticing different landscaping trends in the area. Among those trends are more brick paver patios, outdoor kitchens and pergolas. He believes that people have been reinvesting into their homes in the last few years and making their living space bigger.

"Since we haven't been able to travel so much, they want their houses looking nicer and wanted to be more usable," said Sanders.

Crimson Valley Landscaping is also celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021.