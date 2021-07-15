Slight chances for showers remain ahead of weekend sunshine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After an active night, conditions have relaxed with slight chances for showers tonight. The same remains for Friday but the weekend brings sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Slight Chance:

Isolated showers are popping up across the area, this pattern is likely to continue into the overnight hours.

Conditions today have been fairly calm after a stormy night. There does remain a slight chance for isolated showers. Currently seeing a few bubble up over Ogle and Lee counties. A larger cell is moving over DeKalb county moving east.

This pattern is likely to continue into this evening as well as for the early morning hours for Friday. The end of your week does feature a slight chance, just like today, mostly for isolated showers. Most of the area may remain dry for tomorrow.

Friday will be the last chance for rain chances as we set into a drier pattern for the next few days. Temperatures will also be in the rise through the weekend, into the next week.

Sunshine and warmth:

After the rain chances dissipate Friday, the weekend brings pleasant conditions as we set into a drier pattern.

Starting Saturday, dry weather sets in for little to no chances for rain fall. Sunshine will also make a pleasant return to the Stateline. Along with the slim rain chances, humidity levels will slightly drop with dew points in the upper 50's and lower 60's, calling for a pleasant start to the weekend!

Sunday features dry conditions as well with sunny skies. Temperatures will feel slightly warmer with forecast highs in the middle to upper 80's.

Pleasant weather settles in for the weekend and a warm up follows into the next work week.

That's not were the sunshine and dry weather comes to an end. A majority of the next work week will also see sunny skies and even warmer temperatures. By Tuesday, temperatures may flirt with the 90 degree mark. The next, best chance for rain will come toward the end of next week.