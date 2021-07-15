Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 12:28AM CDT until July 15 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 1227 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near German

Valley, or 9 miles northwest of Byron, moving east northeast at 40

mph. The Freeport airport gusted to 55 mph with this storm.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo, Winnebago, Pecatonica,

Forreston, Durand, Stillman Valley, Lost Nation, Leaf River, Grand

Detour, Seward, Adeline, Shirland, Baileyville, Woosung, Lake

Summerset and Chana.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.