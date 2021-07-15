Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 12:19AM CDT until July 15 at 12:30AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 1218 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ridott, or 8

miles east of Freeport, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

eastern Stephenson County, including the following locations…

Scioto Mills, Red Oak, Winneshiek, Dakota Dornink Airport, Damascus,

Albertus Airport, Stephenson County Fairgrounds, Afolkey and Lake

Summerset.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.