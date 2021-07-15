Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 12:08AM CDT until July 15 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Western Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

* Until 100 AM CDT.

* At 1208 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Forreston,

or 9 miles south of Freeport, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo, Winnebago, Pecatonica,

Forreston, Durand, Stillman Valley, Lost Nation, Leaf River, Grand

Detour, Seward, Adeline, Shirland, Baileyville, Woosung, Lake

Summerset and Chana.

This includes… Castle Rock State Park, Lowden State Park, Ogle

County Fairgrounds, White Pines State Park, and Winnebago County

Fairgrounds.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.