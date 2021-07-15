Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 12:07AM CDT until July 15 at 12:30AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Whiteside County in northwestern Illinois…

Southeastern Carroll County in northwestern Illinois…

* Until 1230 AM CDT.

* At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairhaven,

or 9 miles south of Mount Carroll, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Chadwick and Coleta around 1215 AM CDT.

Lanark and Milledgeville around 1220 AM CDT.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.