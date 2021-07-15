Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 1:13AM CDT until July 15 at 1:45AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 112 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Davis Junction,

or 7 miles south of Rockford Airport, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Rochelle, Davis Junction, Kirkland, Hillcrest, Malta, Kingston,

Stillman Valley, Creston, Lindenwood, Monroe Center, Fairdale, Kings

and Chana.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Chicago.