Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 1:01AM CDT until July 15 at 1:45AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Eastern Ogle County in north central Illinois…
Northwestern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

* Until 145 AM CDT.

* At 100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Byron, moving
east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Rochelle, Byron, Oregon, Davis Junction, Kirkland, Hillcrest,
Malta, Kingston, Stillman Valley, Creston, Lindenwood, Monroe
Center, Fairdale, Kings and Chana.

Including the following interstates…
I-39 between mile markers 98 and 114.
I-88 between mile markers 77 and 81.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Chicago.

