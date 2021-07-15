Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 1:01AM CDT until July 15 at 1:45AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Northwestern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

* Until 145 AM CDT.

* At 100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Byron, moving

east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rochelle, Byron, Oregon, Davis Junction, Kirkland, Hillcrest,

Malta, Kingston, Stillman Valley, Creston, Lindenwood, Monroe

Center, Fairdale, Kings and Chana.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 98 and 114.

I-88 between mile markers 77 and 81.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Chicago.