Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 15 at 1:01AM CDT until July 15 at 1:45AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Eastern Ogle County in north central Illinois…
Northwestern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…
* Until 145 AM CDT.
* At 100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Byron, moving
east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Rochelle, Byron, Oregon, Davis Junction, Kirkland, Hillcrest,
Malta, Kingston, Stillman Valley, Creston, Lindenwood, Monroe
Center, Fairdale, Kings and Chana.
Including the following interstates…
I-39 between mile markers 98 and 114.
I-88 between mile markers 77 and 81.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Chicago.