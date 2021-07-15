Report: Illinois is best state for infrastructure in US

(WREX) — Illinois has the best infrastructure in America, according to one report.

CNBC recently released a report about the states with the best infrastructure and Illinois came in at number one on the list.

CNBC measures various aspects of infrastructure including roads, bridges, airports, utilities and broadband, as well as site availability and sustainability.

This is what CNBC said in part about Illinois' infrastructure:

"The power grid is reliable, broadband connectivity is good, air travel is abundant, and there is plenty of commercial space available." CNBC

However, it was not all positive for the state.

"But the state also has some serious infrastructure issues, including decrepit roads and bridges, and public water systems badly in need of refurbishment. More troubling: Illinois’ dismal balance sheet makes it unclear how the state will handle the heavy burdens on its big shoulders." CNBC

Here's how Illinois graded out, according to CNBC:

2021 Infrastructure score: 272 out of 375 points (Top States Grade: A+)

272 out of 375 points (Top States Grade: A+) U.S. population within 500 miles: 90,988,061

90,988,061 Bridges in poor condition: 9%

9% Roads in unacceptable condition: 21%

21% Broadband access: 89.3%

89.3% Power outages per year: 1.9 hours

Click here for the full top 10 list of states.