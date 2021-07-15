Movie producer charged with operating prostitution service

NEW YORK (AP) — A California movie producer has charged in a New York indictment with using a movie production company to operate an international prostitution business. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said Dillon Jordan used the movie company and a purported event planning company to conceal proceeds he made from exploiting women. Jordan was arrested Thursday in San Bernardino County, California. At a court hearing in Riverside, California, he was ordered released on $150,000 bail. An indictment said Jordan kept a roster of women nationwide who performed sexual acts for Jordan’s clients in exchange for money. A lawyer for Jordan didn’t immediately comment.