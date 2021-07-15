Jury reaches verdict in Maryland newspaper shooting case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The jury has reached a verdict on whether the man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper is not criminally responsible by reason of insanity — a decision that will determine whether the gunman goes to prison or a maximum-security mental health facility. The jury of eight men and four women got the case early Thursday afternoon and reached a verdict in less than two hours. The trial has largely been a battle between mental health professionals about whether Jarrod Ramos meets Maryland’s legal standard for criminal responsibility at the time he attacked the Capital Gazette newspaper.