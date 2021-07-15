Skip to Content

Jury reaches verdict in Maryland newspaper shooting case

New
2:07 pm National news from the Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The jury has reached a verdict on whether the man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper is not criminally responsible by reason of insanity — a decision that will determine whether the gunman goes to prison or a maximum-security mental health facility. The jury of eight men and four women got the case early Thursday afternoon and reached a verdict in less than two hours. The trial has largely been a battle between mental health professionals about whether Jarrod Ramos meets Maryland’s legal standard for criminal responsibility at the time he attacked the Capital Gazette newspaper. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content