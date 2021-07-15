Illinois’ unemployment rate rises slightly in June, but payrolls are up throughout state

SPRINGFIELD (WEEK) — The unemployment rate in Illinois inched up .1% in June to 7.2%, but 12,500 jobs were added in that same month.

That’s according to data by the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployment rate in Illinois is nearly half of what it was in June 2020, when it was reported at 14.2%.

The three industries across the state that saw the largest jobs increase was leisure and hospitality, which saw a gain of 10,700 jobs; trade, transportation and utilities, 3,400; and construction, 2,100.

The state’s unemployment rate was up 1.3 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for June, which was 5.9%, up 0.1 percentage point from the previous month.

The Illinois unemployment rate was down 7.0 percentage points from a year ago when it was at 14.2%.

At the national level, unemployment claims fell to 360,000, a 26,000 drop compared to last week, the Associated Press reported Thursday.