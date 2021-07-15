I-16 shut down between Atlanta, Savannah, after bridge crash

SOPERTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say an interstate that connects the Atlanta area to the Georgia coast is closed in both directions after a crash knocked a bridge offline. The Georgia Department of Transportation said Thursday that a detour is in place for Interstate 16 bridge. The agency says a truck struck the bridge Thursday morning, causing it to shift about 6 feet. The agency shared photos on social media that show the bridge dislodged from its concrete base. Interstate 16 is the main route between metro Atlanta, Savannah and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. The bridge is about 150 miles southeast of Atlanta.