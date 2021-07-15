Haiti police reject reports implicating govt in slaying

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti are forcefully pushing back against reports that current government officials were involved in killing Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, calling them false claims. National Police chief Léon Charles on Thursday singled out a report from Colombia’s Caracol television news that claimed interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph was the mastermind of the July 7 killing. He called it propaganda that created a diversion, adding that police have no evidence to support those claims. Haitian authorities have otherwise not been very forthcoming with information, suggesting that media reports implicating current officials had struck a nerve in the government.