Authorities: Wisconsin gas station shooter killed himself

CALEDONIA, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says a man who killed a 22-year-old who was pumping gas later shot himself in the head after exchanging gunfire with an undercover sheriff’s investigator. The Justice Department said Thursday that 32-year-old John McCarthy killed himself after confronting the undercover sheriff’s investigator at another gas station not far away in Caledonia on Tuesday morning. The justice department says both McCarthy and the investigator were struck by gunfire before McCarthy fatally shot himself. Authorities say the investigator, whose name hasn’t been released, remained hospitalized Thursday for wounds that aren’t considered life-threatening.