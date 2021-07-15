Greek PM stresses border protection, including at sea

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says his country is “committed to protecting its borders,” including by intercepting people at sea if they attempt to enter the country illegally. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the comments after meeting Thursday with his Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Simonyte, whose country has seen scores of people from the Middle East and Africa crossing from the border with Belarus in recent weeks. Both leaders said the recent influx of people into Lithuania was orchestrated by Belarus’s government as a form of pressure against the European Union, of which both Greece and Lithuania are members. Mitsotakis likened the situation to that faced by Greece last year, when Turkey sent thousands of migrants to the Greek border.