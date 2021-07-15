Chicago visits Nashville SC, looks to stop 4-game road skid
Chicago Fire (3-7-2) vs. Nashville SC (4-1-7)
Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -144, Chicago +365, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hits the road against Nashville SC trying to break a four-game road skid.
Nashville SC went 8-7-8 overall and 4-2-5 at home during the 2020 season. Nashville SC scored 28 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.
The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall a season ago while going 0-6-5 on the road. Chicago scored 33 goals last season and registered 24 assists.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Dominique Badji (injured), Anibal Godoy, Walker Zimmerman.
Chicago: Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.