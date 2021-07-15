‘Boogaloo’ adherent gets home confinement in gun case

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man who belonged to the anti-government “boogaloo” movement has been sentenced to six months of home confinement for illegally possessing a firearm. Thirty-nine-year-old Frank William Perry of Dundalk, Maryland, pleaded guilty to illegally assembling a rifle in his fiancee’s name despite a burglary conviction. He also acknowledged following the “boogaloo,” a loose network of extremists who talk of civil war. Perry faced up to 10 years on the gun charge, but spent about a month in jail. U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake said it’s better to allow him to support his family as a truck driver. He’ll need a parole officer’s permission to leave the state.