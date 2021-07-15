Better block than LeBron’s? Giannis’ rim denial earns raves

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo’s emphatic denial of Deandre Ayton’s dunk attempt is the play of the NBA Finals thus far. Bucks guard Pat Connaughton took it a step farther, while acknowledging his personal bias says why he’d rank it ahead of LeBron James’ chase-down block of an Andre Iguodala layup attempt in Game 7 of the 2016 finals. Antekounmpo seeming came out of nowhere to block an alley-oop dunk attmept by Ayton, who had received a lob pass from Phoenix teammate Devin Booker. Antetokounmpo acknowledged he thought he was going to get dunked on when he raced back on defense.