Beijing: 2022 Winter Olympics on track despite pandemic

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Beijing says its preparations for the Winter Olympics next February are well on track. Journalists taken on a tour of snow event venues in the outlying city of Zhangjiakou have been shown the locations for ski jumping, snowboarding and Nordic events. China has largely eliminated local transmission of the coronavirus but has maintained strict quarantine regulations. Organizers have not announced what rules will be in place for athletes, officials and coaches at the Games or if fans will be allowed. The general manager of the company overseeing construction of the venues tells reporters: the “pandemic situation is uncertain, we cannot guess how it will develop.” The postponed Summer Olympics in Tokyo are set to open next week.