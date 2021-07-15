Barnstormer Distillery to have soft opening after renovation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A distillery in the Stateline has a new look to it, and is now ready to give the public their first look at it.

Barnstormer Distillery is having a soft opening this weekend. There will be tours given, a tasting and drinks available at an outdoor tent. The business at 6969 S. Main St., just got its liquor license and widened its entrance so people can enter and exit the property safely. Now, owners Addie and Tim Ford are ready to welcome the public.

"I'm just excited to have people come up here," said Addie Ford. "I'm excited to have them on the property. I'm excited for them to finally experience what we've been talking about for years really."

The soft opening is for this weekend only. The distillery is open on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 - 5 p.m.