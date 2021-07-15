Asian shares trading mixed as China reports growth slowed

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed, taking their cues from a wobbly day of trading on Wall Street. China reported its economy expanded at a 7.9% annual rate in the last quarter, down from 18.3% in January-March. But that reflected a leveling off in its relatively early recovery from the pandemic. Shares fell in Tokyo and Sydney but rose in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul. Investors were also eyeing U.S. corporate earning reports and the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on inflation. On Wednesday, technology companies made broad gains, while banks were mostly weaker after several reported quarterly results.