99% of COVID-19 hospital patients are unvaccinated

(CNN) — COVID-19 hospitalizations are skyrocketing in more than a dozen states.

The common denominator? The Director of the National Institutes of Health says data shows more than 99 percent of people in the hospital with COVID are unvaccinated.

And the more contagious Delta variant now accounts for nearly 60 percent of new infections in the U.S.

Doctors say the vaccines we have right now are effective against the Delta variant, but vaccination rates have lagged. A little more than 56 percent of people who can get vaccinated are fully vaccinated.

"If you're on the fence about whether vaccination was going to help you, listen to those numbers. Unvaccinated people going into hospital and dying. Vaccinated people essentially not," said Dr. Francis Collins, Dir. of National Institutes of Health.

Doctors say many patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are younger and healthier, but coming in sicker and getting worse more quickly.