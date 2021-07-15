6 dead, many missing in Germany floods

BERLIN (AP) — At least six people have died and several people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. Police in the western city of Koblenz said in a tweet Thursday that four people had died in Ahrweiler county, and about 50 were trapped on the roofs of their houses awaiting rescue. Police added that “many people have been reported missing to us.” Germany and neighboring countries have seen heavy rainfall in recent days, causing widespread damage. At least two people were also reported killed in Belgium.