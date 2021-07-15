1st female grizzly in 40 years collared in Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Wildlife biologists have captured a female grizzly bear in Washington state for the first time in 40 years, fitting it with a radio collar so they can track its movements. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday that the grizzly and her three cubs were released to help biologists learn more about the endangered animals. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists captured the bear about 10 miles from the Washington-Idaho state line on federal land. The three cubs ran into the surrounding woods while biologists did a general health check on the mother. The cubs returned to her when the people left. Biologists became aware of the bear through images captured on wildlife cameras.