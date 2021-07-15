18-year-old joining Blue Origin’s 1st passenger spaceflight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An 18-year-old from the Netherlands is about to become the youngest person in space. The rocket company Blue Origin announced Thursday that Oliver Daemen will launch with founder Jeff Bezos instead of a $28 million auction winner. The teen tourist will rocket away next week with an aviation pioneer who will become the oldest person in space at age 82. It will be Blue Origin’s first flight with passengers on board. The teen’s father had bid on a seat during last month’s auction. Blue Origin says the yet-to-be-identified winner of the charity auction has a scheduling conflict and will take future flight.