Winnebago co. board discuss how to distribute $54 million in federal money

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago county board members continue talks about how to use funding from the American Rescue plan.

The county will get $54 million in two installments.

At Wednesday night's meeting, 13 WREX learned that the county is requesting money for Winnebago County Animal services to help with different issues, like a new dog kennel ward and adding adoption rooms.

Board members also proposed $467,000 dollars for improvements at River Bluff nursing home for a new wander guard system and computers.

The American Rescue Plan is not on the agenda for tomorrow night's regularly scheduled county board meeting.

