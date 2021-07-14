Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 1:47PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 147 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Garden Plain to near Warner.

Movement was east at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Clinton, East Moline, Sterling, Morrison, Silvis, Geneseo, Colona,

Camanche, Le Claire, Coal Valley, Prophetstown, Hampton, Orion, Port

Byron, Erie, Garden Plain, Atkinson, Rapids City, Albany and

Princeton.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 305 and 306.

Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 33.

Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 9 and 22.

Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 39.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms. Minor

flooding of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is

possible. If you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive through

it.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.