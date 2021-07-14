Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 12:15PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 12:15PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA ILNew
At 1214 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from near Balltown to near Lost Nation.
Movement was east at 30 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
Dubuque, Clinton, Maquoketa, Galena, Asbury, Bellevue, Epworth, East
Dubuque, Peosta, Preston, Delmar, Lost Nation, Andrew, Charlotte, La
Motte, Menominee, Rickardsville, Sherrill, Welton and Monmouth.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms. Minor
flooding of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is
possible. If you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive through
it.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.