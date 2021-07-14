Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 12:15PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 1214 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Balltown to near Lost Nation.

Movement was east at 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Dubuque, Clinton, Maquoketa, Galena, Asbury, Bellevue, Epworth, East

Dubuque, Peosta, Preston, Delmar, Lost Nation, Andrew, Charlotte, La

Motte, Menominee, Rickardsville, Sherrill, Welton and Monmouth.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms. Minor

flooding of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is

possible. If you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive through

it.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.