Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 12:07PM CDT until July 14 at 12:15PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 1206 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Asbury, or

near Dubuque, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Dubuque and Sageville around 1210 PM CDT.

East Dubuque around 1215 PM CDT.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.