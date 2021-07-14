Skip to Content

Rockford man accused of sexually assaulting a minor

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man faces multiple charges after police say he sexually assaulted a minor earlier this year.

Frank Guerra, 32, of Rockford, faces five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.

Police say it happened back in April in the 1300 block of Chestnut St. Guerra knew the juvenile, who was under the age of 13, according to police.

Guerra was taken into custody on Saturday, July 10 in Phoenix, Arizona. Guerra is currently lodged in the Maricopa County Jail.

