Rockford, Freeport Head Start programs to receive federal funds as part of American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON (WREX) — Illinois is set to receive nearly $22 million in federal funds geared towards Head Start programs throughout the state.

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) made the announcement on Wednesday. The funds are part of the American Rescue Plan and are aimed at supporting the return to fully operational, in-person Head Start services for the children under the age of five most impacted by inequities exposed by the pandemic in the state.

The following Head Start agencies have been awarded funding in the Stateline:

City of Rockford: $854,301

Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency, Inc. (Freeport): $227,335

“This Head Start funding is an example of the critical economic support that the American Rescue Plan is providing for communities around Illinois,” Durbin said. “Many of the families served by these programs live in communities that have been disproportionately devastated by the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This federal funding will help build the foundation for lifelong success by supporting early learning, health, and family well-being.”

“Early Head Start and Head Start programs are critical for kids throughout Illinois to have the tools they need to succeed both inside and outside of the classroom,” Duckworth said. “Investments in early childhood education and parental support programs aren’t just critical during this pandemic, they are investments in our future. I’m proud to continue supporting this program with Senator Durbin to help children reach their full potential.”

The funds are going to agencies in the Chicagoland area, central Illinois, Metro East and the southern part of the state, too.