Reshma Saujani’s book ‘Pay Up’ urges support for mothers

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of the non-profit organization Girls Who Code has a book coming out about helping women who raise children. Among its suggestions are government aid and a more compassionate workplace. Reshma Saujani’s “Pay Up” will be published in March 2022 by One Signal Publisher/Atria Books. Earlier this year, Saujani placed an advertisement in The New York Times, with co-signers including the actors Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron. They urged President Joe Biden to pass a “Marshall Plan for Moms” that called for mothers to receive $2,400 monthly checks for unpaid labor at home.