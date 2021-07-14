Skip to Content

Pope Francis seen leaving hospital 10 days after surgery

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has been seen leaving the hospital 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon. AP journalists said they saw a car carrying Francis leaving Rome’s Gemelli Polytechnic hospital on Wednesday morning. Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4. It was his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. It was a planned procedure and it was scheduled for early July when the pope’s audiences are suspended anyway and Francis would normally take some time off.

