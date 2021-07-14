Old Broadway pizazz collides with 2021 in ‘Schmigadoon!’

NEW YORK (AP) — A pair of modern-day hikers step out of the woods and into a town where they are greeted by something strange: Suspiciously friendly residents who burst into a high-kicking, knee-slapping group welcome song. So starts the charming, genre-bending Apple TV+ comedy “Schmigadoon!,” which combines Cecily Strong with Keegan-Michael Key and finds hilarity in the clash between modern sensibilities and classic Broadway musical theater norms. Cinco Paul co-created and co-wrote the series with Ken Daurio. Paul says he adores old musicals but knows that they’re highly problematic in parts. He said he wanted to explore the tension.