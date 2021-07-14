Migrants try to enter Spanish city in 2nd clash in 3 days

MADRID (AP) — More than 100 African men have used grapples and thrown stones at police as they tried to scale a high border fence and enter a tiny Spanish territory in North Africa in the middle of the night. Two Spanish police officers were injured in the incident, which was the second attempt in three days by migrants from Sub-Saharan African countries to enter Melilla illegally. Officials said the large group also used poles and sticks in their concerted effort early Wednesday to reach Spanish soil. They said Moroccan security units also helped fend of the assault. Around 20 migrants made it into Melilla.