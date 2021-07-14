Judge approves sale of site of deadly Florida condo collapse

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has approved the sale of the oceanfront property where a collapsed Florida condominium building once stood to benefit victims of the deadly disaster. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman ordered at a hearing Wednesday that the process begin to sell the site of the Champlain Towers South, which could fetch $100 million according to court records. Meanwhile, residents of an 82-year-old, two-story apartment building in Miami Beach have been ordered to evacuate because of concrete deterioration. The city is giving residents of Devon Apartments until next Monday to leave the building.