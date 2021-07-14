Flack gearing up for National Assistant PGA Professional tournament

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Kevin Flack works as the assistant PGA Professional at the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Club. Flack won the Illinois Assistant PGA Professional championship for the 2nd time, giving him a chance to compete in the National Assistant PGA Professional tournament.

"[I have to] readjust some goals," Flack said. "I have the Illinois Open coming up and then the National Assistants coming up in November. I found a good way to practice so I'll continue to practice how I am and playing as much as I can. It's going to be an exciting next few months."

He played in the national tournament in 2019. It takes place at the Wanamaker Course at PGA Golf Club in Florida. He remembers playing well early on two years ago, and will look to learn from that this time around.

"I got off to a great start," he recalls. "I think I was in the top 15 or top 10 after two rounds and kind of fell off to a top 25 finish. I know I can play well on that course so I'm hoping to there, play well and represent Rockford and Mauh-Nah-Tee-See as well as I can."

As an assistant professional, Flack balances his own playing time with helping others develop their game.

"It's tough to find time for my own game because I've been giving a lot of lessons," he says. "But I'm able to practice a little smarter now than I used to and take advantage of the time I have. It just feels great to win again."

This fall, the Rockford Lutheran grad will take on a new role for the first time. Flack will coach the boys golf team for the Crusaders, hoping to give back some of his knowledge to the younger generation.

"Share with them things that have helped me along my journey and hopefully it will help them too," he says.

He's trying to help others, while also keeping his game sharp. Growing golf in Rockford, while putting his city on the map nationally.