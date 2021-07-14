Chicago restarts COVID travel rules with cases up in states

CHICAGO (AP) - Rising COVID-19 rates in other states have prompted Chicago to restart a travel order. The move comes after weeks of no travel restrictions and declining infections.

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that unvaccinated travelers from Missouri and Arkansas have to either quarantine for 10 days or have a negative COVID-19 test.

The restriction goes into effect Friday.

Both states have met Chicago's mark of at least 15 daily infections per 100,000 residents. Health officials say other states could be added if cases continue to rise, including Nevada, Louisiana, Utah and Florida.