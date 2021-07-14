Candace Parker to be first woman on cover of NBA 2K game

NEW YORK (AP) — Candace Parker grew up playing video games and now she’ll be the first female basketball player on the cover of one. The Chicago Sky star will appear on the NBA 2K22 cover for the WNBA 25th Anniversary special edition when it’s released on Sept. 10. Parker joins Luka Dončić, who was named cover athlete for the game’s regular edition, and Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who were recognized as cover athletes for the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.