Bill limiting how law enforcement works with ICE sent to Pritzker’s desk

(WREX) — The way local law enforcement agencies work with ICE may soon be changing in Illinois.

Lawmakers sent Senate Bill 667, known as the Illinois Way Forward Act, to Governor JB Pritzker's desk at the end of June.

The legislation restrict local law enforcement from working with ICE and close immigrant detainment centers across the state.

Some of the new rules include restrictions on participations in raids, sharing of information and the end of detainment camps.

Law enforcement agencies will also submit an annual report to the Illinois Attorney General to ensure compliance with the Illinois TRUST Act.

SB667 was filed by Sen. Omar Aquino, of Chicago.

The legislation will become effective immediately once the governor signs the bill.